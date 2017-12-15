Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 12/15/2017 7:00 AM

Palestinians-Israelis clash as Jerusalem fallout continues

Associated Press
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- Palestinian protesters are scuffling with Israeli forces as fallout continues over President Donald Trump's announcement recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital last week.

Following Muslim prayers on Friday, Palestinians threw rocks at Israeli troops who responded with tear gas in the West Bank.

Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra said five Palestinians were injured in clashes in two locations along Gaza's border with Israel. He said they were injured by live fire and are in moderate condition.

Palestinians have been clashing with Israeli troops across the West Bank and along the Gaza border since Trump's declaration. It departed from decades of U.S. policy that the fate of Jerusalem should be decided through negotiations.

East Jerusalem is home to sensitive Jewish, Muslim and Christian holy sites.

