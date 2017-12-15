The Latest: UK business seeks quick start to EU trade talks

European Council President Donald Tusk, center right, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, center left, arrive for a group photo at an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. European Union leaders are gathering in Brussels and are set to move Brexit talks into a new phase as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Theresa May over her plans to take Britain out of the 28-nation bloc. Associated Press

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker arrives for an EU summit at the EU Council building in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. European union leaders meet Friday to launch Brexit talks into a new phase and to discuss the euro and banking union. Associated Press

British Prime Minister Theresa May walks by the British flag during an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. European Union leaders are gathered in Brussels Thursday and are set to move Brexit talks into a new phase as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Theresa May over her plans to take Britain out of the 28-nation bloc. Associated Press

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, waits for the start of a round table meeting regarding Article 50 at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. European Union leaders were set Friday to authorize a new phase in Brexit talks as time runs short to clinch an agreement on future relations and trade with Britain before it leaves the bloc in March 2019. Associated Press

EU leaders attend a round table meeting regarding Article 50 at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. From left, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel. Associated Press

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a breakfast meeting at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. European Union leaders were set Friday to authorize a new phase in Brexit talks as time runs short to clinch an agreement on future relations and trade with Britain before it leaves the bloc in March 2019. (John Thys, Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, speaks with European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, center, during a round table meeting regarding Article 50 at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. European Union leaders were set Friday to authorize a new phase in Brexit talks as time runs short to clinch an agreement on future relations and trade with Britain before it leaves the bloc in March 2019. Associated Press

European Union heads of state attend a breakfast meeting at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. European Union leaders were set Friday to authorize a new phase in Brexit talks as time runs short to clinch an agreement on future relations and trade with Britain before it leaves the bloc in March 2019. (John Thys, Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

BRUSSELS -- The Latest on Britain's Brexit discussions with the European Union at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

British business groups are welcoming the EU's decision to greenlight phase two of the Brexit talks, but warn that any delays in starting trade negotiations will add to economic instability.

In a joint statement, groups including the British Chambers of Commerce, the Confederation of British Industry and the Federation of Small Businesses say a delay in beginning trade talks "could have damaging consequences for business investment and trade, as firms in 2018 review their investment plans and strategies."

They also want the U.K. and the EU to confirm details of a post-Brexit transition period, "to give businesses in every region and nation of the U.K. time to prepare for the future relationship."

Phase two talks are set to begin in January. They are due to start by hammering out details of a transition period before moving on to future relations between Britain and the EU.

___

12:35 p.m.

European Union leaders have given the go-ahead to Brexit talks with Britain to move onto the next stage, which will involve discussions over future relations and trade.

In a tweet on the second day of an EU summit, EU chief Donald Tusk said EU leaders "agree to move on to the second phase" in Brexit talks and congratulated British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The clearance provides a welcome boost to May, who earlier this week lost a key parliamentary vote over giving lawmakers the final say on the Brexit deal before Britain leaves the EU in March 2019.

In a breakthrough last week, the two sides agreed that the first round of issues in the Brexit talks had advanced sufficiently for now. These involved Britain's divorce payment, keeping the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland open and sorting out citizens' rights following Brexit.

___

9:30 a.m.

European Union leaders are set to authorize a new phase in Britain's departure from the bloc.

The expected clearance Friday to trade discussions will provide a welcome boost to British Prime Minister Theresa May, who earlier this week lost a key parliamentary vote over giving lawmakers the final say on the Brexit deal.

May received a round of applause from EU leaders Thursday night after giving her assessment of progress in the talks. Britain is due to leave in March 2019.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Friday that "some of us thought, including me, that she did make big efforts and this has to be recognized."

Malta's prime minister, Joseph Muscat, said "there was appreciation from everyone," despite concerns in the EU of developments in London.