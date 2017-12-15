Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/15/2017 9:25 AM

Mario Batali kicked off ABC amid misconduct allegations

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, April 20, 2016, file photo, Mario Batali attends an awards dinner in New York. Batali is stepping down from daily operations at his restaurant empire following reports of sexual misconduct by the celebrity chef over a period of at least 20 years. In a prepared statement sent to The Associated Press, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, Batali said the complaints match up with his past behavior. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

    FILE - In this Wednesday, April 20, 2016, file photo, Mario Batali attends an awards dinner in New York. Batali is stepping down from daily operations at his restaurant empire following reports of sexual misconduct by the celebrity chef over a period of at least 20 years. In a prepared statement sent to The Associated Press, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, Batali said the complaints match up with his past behavior. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
    Associated Press

 
By MARK KENNEDY
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Celebrity chef Mario Batali has been kicked off ABC's "The Chew" amid allegations from several women that he touched them inappropriately.

ABC said that while it was not aware of any inappropriate behavior involving him and the show, the network says "we are committed to a safe work environment and his past behavior violates our standards of conduct."

Batali apologized in a statement Monday, and said that "much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted." His representative did not return a message seeking comment Friday.

Batali, who has appeared on "The Chew" since its debut six years ago, oversees several restaurants in a handful of cities. The Food Network had planned to relaunch his show "Molto Mario" next year, but said Monday it would be put on hold.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account