Earthquake hits Java in Indonesia, tsunami warning issued

Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia -- A strong earthquake has shaken buildings in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and other cities on the country's most populous island of Java. Authorities issued a tsunami warning for parts of Java's coastline but no injuries from the temblor were immediately reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake which struck just before midnight Friday had a magnitude of 6.5 and was about 91 kilometers (56 miles) deep and located inland. Indonesian authorities reported a quake of similar magnitude offshore of Java.

Indonesian Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said there were reports of damage to buildings in parts of western Java.

Nugroho said strong tremors were felt for about 20 seconds in Jakarta and in cities and villages in western and central Java.

