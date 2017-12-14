10,000 yards not enough for Bills' McCoy; 12K is new goal

FILE-This Aug. 17, 2017, file photo shows Buffalo Bills' LeSean McCoy during an NFL preseason football in Philadelphia. McCoy is on the cusp of reaching 10,000 career yards rushing as the Bills host the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 17. Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Now that LeSean McCoy is on the cusp of reaching 10,000 yards rushing, the Buffalo Bills running back is setting his sights on an even loftier goal.

How's 12,000 strike you before he's done.

McCoy reiterated his objective while wearing a blue hoodie with the words "We Chasing 10K," written on the front with Buffalo (7-6) preparing to host Miami (6-7) on Sunday.

The ninth-year player has 9,961 yards rushing after a season-best 156-yard performance on a snow-covered field in Buffalo's 13-7 overtime win against Indianapolis last weekend. With 39 yards rushing against Miami, McCoy would become the 30th player to reach 10,000.

McCoy says 10,000 yards is something he never envisioned upon breaking into the NFL after being selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2009 draft.

As for the 12,000-yard mark, McCoy is aware 14 of the 16 players who have topped that total are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The only two who haven't been inducted are still playing: Indianapolis' Frank Gore (13,827 yards rushing) and Arizona's Adrian Peterson (12,276).

