Injured McCown to serve as player-coach for Jets vs. Saints

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver Associated Press

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Injured quarterback Josh McCown will travel with the New York Jets to New Orleans this weekend and serve as a player-coach on the sideline against the Saints.

McCown is out for the season with a broken left hand, which he suffered in New York's 23-0 loss at Denver last Sunday. The 38-year-old quarterback had surgery Tuesday and was back with the team Wednesday, sporting a black cast on his non-throwing hand.

McCown, whose playing future is uncertain, has been widely praised by players and coaches for his leadership skills. Coach Todd Bowles says McCown displays traits of a coach and wouldn't be surprised if the quarterback serves in that role somewhere after he's done playing.

McCown signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Jets in the offseason and is scheduled to be a free agent this winter.

