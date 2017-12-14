Breaking News Bar
 
West Virginia RB Crawford to skip bowl, focus on draft prep

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia running back Justin Crawford will skip the Mountaineers' bowl game to focus on preparing for the 2018 NFL Draft.

West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen made the announcement Thursday night in a statement.

Crawford was the third-leading rusher in the Big 12 this year with 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns and finished with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. The senior was named to the all-Big 12 second team both times.

West Virginia (7-5) plays Utah (6-6) on Dec. 26 in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

