Bills QB Taylor to get majority of work in practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor will get a majority of work in practice to test his bruised left knee, putting him in a position to start against Miami on Sunday.

Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Taylor continues to make progress in recovering from an injury that prevented him from playing in a 13-7 overtime win over Indianapolis last weekend. McDermott says rookie Nathan Peterman will practice on a limited basis, but remains in the concussion protocol after he was hurt in the third quarter against the Colts.

McDermott reiterated Taylor will be his starter when healthy, but declined to reveal whether he'll be ready to play against Miami.

Taylor was hurt in a 23-3 loss to New England on Dec. 3, and practiced twice on a very limited basis last week.

Buffalo (7-6) has won two of three but isn't guaranteed to make the playoffs even if it wins its final three games.

