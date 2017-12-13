Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 12/13/2017 12:50 PM

McCarthy: Packers' Rodgers preparing to play this weekend

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • In this Nov. 26, 2017, photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers watches warmups before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh. Rodgers has been "medically cleared to return" to action after missing seven games with a broken right collarbone, the quarterback announced on Instagram Tuesday night, Dec. 12.

    In this Nov. 26, 2017, photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers watches warmups before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh. Rodgers has been "medically cleared to return" to action after missing seven games with a broken right collarbone, the quarterback announced on Instagram Tuesday night, Dec. 12.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says quarterback Aaron Rodgers is getting ready to play against the Carolina Panthers this weekend.

Rodgers was medically cleared to return from a collarbone injury on Tuesday night.

Rodgers missed the last seven games after breaking his right collarbone in Week 6 at Minnesota. The two-time NFL MVP is eligible to be activated on Friday, eight weeks after initially going on injured reserve.

The Packers (7-6) went 3-4 with backup Brett Hundley starting at quarterback to stay in the playoff race. They are one of four teams with at least seven wins chasing Atlanta for the second wild-card berth in the NFC.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account