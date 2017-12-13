Breaking News Bar
 
Arsenal held 0-0 by West Ham, now 3 games without a win

  • West Ham's manager David Moyes reacts from the side line during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Arsenal at the London stadium in London, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • West Ham's Mark Noble, right, falls with Arsenal's Jack Wilshere as they vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Arsenal at the London stadium in London, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.

    Associated Press

 
LONDON -- Arsenal was held to a 0-0 draw at West Ham on Wednesday to extend its winless streak in the Premier League to three games.

Arsene Wenger's side dominated for long spells at the Olympic Stadium but was unable to break down a home team that has become more organized since David Moyes took over as manager last month.

West Ham even came close to grabbing a winner when substitute Javier Hernandez hit the crossbar with a shot in the last minute.

Arsenal is seventh in the standings, just one point off fourth-place Tottenham but now 19 behind leader Manchester City after 17 games.

West Ham has taken a total of four points off Chelsea and Arsenal over the last five days but remains in the relegation zone, two points above last-place Swansea.

Jack Wilshere was handed a first Premier League start of the season for Arsenal.

