One city forms team to target the most vulnerable homeless

hello

In this Nov. 9, 2017 photo, Dawn Thompson, right, sits in a vehicle driven by a volunteer with The Hand Up Project, an addiction and homeless advocacy and outreach group, after she agreed to be taken to a drug-addiction treatment facility after being contacted by outreach workers where she was living homeless in some woods near Everett, Wash. Although Thompson did not complete her treatment this time, volunteers from the group said they will keep looking out for her and will be there when she decides she is ready to try again, stressing that it often takes multiple attempts for people to beat their addictions. Associated Press

In this MON., Dec. 4, 2017 photo, Joshua Rape sits on his bed in the motel where he was living while waiting to move into an apartment paid for with a housing voucher in Everett, Wash. For years, Rape's life was a revolving door of drug use, jail stints, homeless shelters, and street-wanderings, until a specialized team of mental health professionals, housing and recovery experts, social workers and police officers worked to build a relationship with him. Associated Press

In this Oct. 12, 2017 photo, Everett Police officers arrest a man with an outstanding warrant near the Smith Ave. Bridge in Everett, Wash., which is a constant gathering place for homeless people battling addiction and mental illness. The hardcore homeless represent a major financial burden on Everett, putting pressure on jail, emergency room and other services. Associated Press

In this Oct. 12, 2017 photo, Alex Rehn, right, a homeless heroin and meth addict, talks with Tim McNamara, a doctor volunteering with MercyWatch, an outreach group that serves the medical and other needs of the homeless population in Everett, Wash. as they kneel on a sidewalk under the Smith Ave. Bridge, which is a constant gathering place for homeless people battling addiction and mental illness. Rehn, who has since entered a treatment program, said his addiction had destroyed everything he once had, including a job and time with his young son. "It's a deep dark ugly hole that tricks your mind into believing it's not what it really is," Rehn said. Associated Press

In this Nov. 1, 2017 photo, Ron Berry, left, talks with his daughter Alexis McKee after Berry was admitted to a mental health triage facility run by Compass Health, a Snohomish County behavioral health provider, in Everett, Wash. The facility allows people experiencing mental health crises to be treated more effectively and reduces the loads placed on jails and emergency rooms. Associated Press

In this Oct. 12, 2017 photo, a homeless man rests on a sidewalk under the Smith Ave. Bridge in Everett, Wash., which is a constant gathering place for homeless people battling addiction and mental illness. The city of Everett has tried to identify and work with the top chronic and costliest users of emergency and other services in Everett, but despite the efforts of a specialized team of experts, many remain on the streets. Associated Press

In this Nov. 8, 2017 photo, Steph Gaspar, a volunteer outreach worker with The Hand Up Project, an addiction and homeless advocacy group, holds a used and blood-filled needle used for drug injection that she found while cleaning up a homeless encampment in Everett, Wash. Gaspar said used needles like the one shown are the most dangerous to addicts who may find and them re-use them in their desperation, exposing them to additional health risks and diseases. Associated Press

In this Nov. 8, 2017 photo, Everett Police officer Inci Yarkut, left, and embedded social worker Kaitlyn Dowd, right, make contact with a homeless man camping on private property in Everett, Wash. The number of unsheltered chronically homeless with a serious mental illness, substance use disorder or physical disability has grown steadily in the Everett region - more than doubling since 2015 - and sending social workers out with police officers is one of the programs used by the city to try and deal with the crisis. Associated Press

In this Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 photo, Hil Kaman walks near land that was used for a homeless encampment directly adjacent to the site of a planned low-barrier permanent supportive housing project on city land that will eventually house 65 chronically homeless people. Kaman is a former prosecutor who became the city's public health and safety director in 2016. Associated Press

In this Nov. 1, 2017 photo, Garrick Heller stands in the doorway of his studio apartment in Everett, Wash. Heller, who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, and has lived on the streets, in shelters and eventually in a locked psychiatric facility, has been able to transition into housing and mental health counseling run by Compass Health, a Snohomish County behavioral health provider. Associated Press

In this Oct. 12, 2017 photo, Paige Clem sits in the car she lives in along with her husband and three dogs outside a church where free food was being distributed in Everett, Wash. In addition to being homeless, Clem said she has battled drug addiction to heroin and meth in the past but is now clean with the help of medication. In 2011, roughly one in every five opioid-related deaths in Washington state took place in Snohomish county, where Everett is located, following that peak heroin deaths remain high and deaths from synthetic opioids such as fentanyl are climbing. Associated Press

In this Oct. 12, 2017 photo, Dominic, who battles mental illness, sits on a sidewalk under the Smith Ave. Bridge in Everett, Wash., which is a constant gathering place for homeless people battling addiction and mental illness. Dominic has been identified as one of the top chronic and costliest users of emergency and other services in Everett, but despite the efforts of a specialized team of experts, he remains on the streets. Associated Press

In this Nov. 8, 2017 photo, Steph Gaspar, a volunteer outreach worker with The Hand Up Project, an addiction and homeless advocacy group, cleans up needles used for drug injection that were found at a homeless encampment in Everett, Wash. The number of unsheltered chronically homeless - those who have been homeless for longer than a year while struggling with a serious mental illness, substance use disorder or physical disability - more than doubled in the Everett region since 2015. Associated Press

In this Nov. 8, 2017 photo, Robart Blocher poses for a photo near the two-story tree fort he built from discarded materials while living homeless in some woods near Everett, Wash. Blocher said he is addicted to meth and suffers from social anxiety disorder and other mental health issues, making it hard for him to go to places and seek help. The number of unsheltered chronically homeless with a serious mental illness, substance use disorder or physical disability has grown steadily in the Everett region, more than doubling since 2015. Associated Press

In this Nov. 8, 2017 photo, Steph Gaspar, a volunteer outreach worker with The Hand Up Project, an addiction and homeless advocacy group, cleans up needles used for drug injection that were found at a homeless encampment in Everett, Wash. The number of unsheltered chronically homeless with a serious mental illness, substance use disorder or physical disability has grown steadily in the Everett region, more than doubling since 2015. Associated Press

EVERETT, Wash. -- This is the lesson that the working-class city of Everett has learned: It takes a community to rescue the hardcore homeless.

It takes teams of outreach workers - building relationships with men and women struggling with addiction or untreated mental illness, prodding them to get help. It takes police and other agencies, working together to provide for their needs.

Everett, hard-hit by the opioid epidemic, is trying an array of strategies to tackle homelessness, addiction, untreated mental illness and other problems on its streets.

For starters, the city put together a team that would track the 25 most costly and vulnerable cases, and hover over each one individually until he or she was in treatment or housing.

"It was when everything else seems to have failed," said Hil Kaman, who left his job prosecuting the homeless about a year-and-a-half ago and took up the challenge of finding solutions as the city's public health and safety director.

Officials also are pushing new permanent supportive housing and sending social workers out with police officers.

The city of 110,000 people north of Seattle and surrounding Snohomish County saw a 65 percent jump in people living outside in the past two years - among the largest increases on the West Coast in that time.

The number of unsheltered chronically homeless - those who have been homeless for longer than a year while struggling with a serious mental illness, substance use disorder or physical disability - has grown steadily in the Everett region, more than doubling since 2015.

The opioid epidemic, poverty, lack of unskilled jobs, rising rents and a shortage of affordable housing have made it harder for those who fall into homelessness to get out.

The problem is not limited to Everett. Up and down the West Coast, the high cost of housing has forced thousands of people to live on the streets, a trend that opioids have exacerbated.

"These are expensive places to live. It's expensive for everybody. But the burden falls the hardest on people with the biggest problems," said Steve Berg, vice president for programs and policy with the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

In 2011, roughly one in every five opioid-related deaths in Washington state took place in the city and surrounding Snohomish County. That was the peak, but heroin deaths remain high and deaths from synthetic opioids such as fentanyl are climbing.

The crisis had become so dire that Everett city officials became the first to sue the manufacturer of the painkiller OxyContin in January. The lawsuit blames Purdue Pharma for an addiction crisis that has overwhelmed city resources and deepened its homelessness problem.

While that case works through the court, outreach workers are fanning out to find people camping under the freeway or living in the woods and try to connect them to services. Many of them initially deflect treatment. Some are too ill to even know they need aid.

James McGee, a former heroin addict who is now more than three months clean, sought help after he overdosed in a parking lot.

Over the summer, he walked into a police station and pleaded for help. Kaitlyn Dowd, a social worker with Everett police, helped connect him to treatment.

"It took me losing everything," said McGee, 27, who was living in his minivan but is now in sober housing and working, determined to fix his life.

For every person who finds a treatment bed or permanent supportive housing, many more wait.

Experts say lack of on-demand treatment and a shortage of housing to meet specific needs are the biggest barriers to helping people off the streets. Without permanent housing, advocates and city officials say the homeless will end up back on the street after completing their treatment, repeating the cycle.

That's why Everett is breaking ground next month on a low-barrier permanent supportive housing project on city land. The project with Catholic Housing Services will house 65 chronically homeless people without requiring they first deal with substance abuse or other issues. Residents will have access to mental health, recovery and other services and around-the-clock, on-site staff.

Studies have found that such housing can save taxpayer money when compared to the costs of serving the chronically homeless in emergency rooms, shelters and jails.

But so many are on the waitlist that those units will fill up when it opens in 2019.

Hard cases resist easy solutions, but Everett's team persists.

A specialized team of mental health professionals, housing and recovery experts, social workers and officers worked for more than a year to build a relationship with Joshua Rape, a chronically homeless man who has bounced in and out of jail and the streets.

When he decided this fall that he was ready for treatment, the team got him into a motel until a slot opened up. They took turns checking in daily. In October, they drove him to catch a bus to the recovery center 200 miles away.

"We've all been counting down the days until he's been ready," said Dowd, the social worker.

Now Rape is back in Everett, having finished 30 days of inpatient treatment. For the first time, the man who has been homeless for six years will have his own place - a one-bedroom apartment that he'll move into this month.

"I had to make multiple attempts at doing this," he said. "It can be done. You have to work for it."