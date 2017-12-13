Breaking News Bar
 
Passengers say man removed from JetBlue flight bit others

Associated Press
LAS VEGAS -- Police say an airline passenger who was removed from a Los Angeles-to-New York flight for causing a disturbance that prompted a diversion to Las Vegas last weekend was not charged with a crime.

A JetBlue statement doesn't describe the disturbance, but passengers who shared cellphone video with KCBS-TV in Los Angeles said the man hit and bit other passengers late Sunday on Flight 1224 until he was restrained.

Las Vegas police Officer Larry Hadfield said Wednesday the man was met by officers after the unscheduled landing at McCarran International Airport, but no police report was taken and no arrest was made.

JetBlue says passengers stayed on the plane and it finished the trip to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

