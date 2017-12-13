Chicago creates Vehicular Terrorism Task Force

CHICAGO -- The Chicago City Council is creating a Vehicular Terrorism Task Force that will look for ways to reduce the chances of an attack like the one in New York where a man drove a truck onto a bike path and struck and killed several people near the World Trade Center in October.

On Wednesday, aldermen voted in favor of creating the task force that will create a response plan for the city.

Aldermen say such a plan might include the installation of movable barriers in front of specific buildings and other sites that could be targets for a terrorist attack. The aldermen also talked about working with law enforcement agencies to inform vehicle rental companies about people who might pose a security risk.