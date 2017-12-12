Flights to be offered from Chicago, Dulles to West Virginia

hello

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- SkyWest Airlines is offering nonstop flights starting in April from Chicago and Washington, D.C., to a West Virginia airport near The Greenbrier resort.

The Greenbrier says in a news release that United Express jet service will be provided on 50-seat aircraft at the Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg. There will be six nonstop round trips per week each to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport.

The Greenbrier Valley Airport is 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) from the posh resort in White Sulphur Springs.

Greenbrier President Dr. Jill Justice says the new flights will make traveling to The Greenbrier more convenient for guests and provide access for a new generation of travelers.