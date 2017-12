Christmas in Ohio: Nutcrackers, Victorian village, Nativity

hello

This Nov. 14, 2015 image provided by the Cambridge/Guernsey County Visitors & Convention Bureau shows the Guernsey County Courthouse during the light and music show that plays nightly during the city's annual holiday festivities. The city also hosts a Dickens Victorian Village with characters and scenes inspired by the Victorian era and "A Christmas Carol." (Rick Lee/Cambridge/Guernsey County Visitors & Convention Bureau via AP) Associated Press

This Nov. 14, 2015 image provided by the Cambridge/Guernsey County Visitors & Convention Bureau shows a family dressed up in Victorian-style clothing for a photo at the Imagination Station located in the Dickens Welcome Center in Cambridge, Ohio. The dress-up photo op is part of the annual Dickens Victorian Village in Cambridge which features scenes and characters inspired by the Victorian era and "A Christmas Carol." (Rick Lee/Cambridge/Guernsey County VCB via AP) Associated Press

Six-foot-tall nutcrackers, a life-size Nativity display and a Dickens Victorian Village: These are some of the ways that Ohio says 'Merry Christmas!'

Scenes from Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" and other Victorian-era figures can be found in the city of Cambridge.

A life-size Nativity display is a tradition in Columbus presented by State Auto Insurance Companies since the 1950s.

And in Steubenville, there's a Nutcracker Village with 150 nutcrackers, each one 6 feet tall.