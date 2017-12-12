Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 12/12/2017 12:28 PM

Chicago man charged in phony scheme against energy company

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

HOUSTON -- A 28-year-old Chicago man is charged with five counts of wire fraud in what federal prosecutors say was a phony extortion scheme against the Houston-based energy company where he worked.

Federal court documents show former BP Corporation North America Inc. employee George Koutsostamatis sent BP an email saying he had infiltrated the company's computer network and threatened to release the information unless he received a payment. Prosecutors say the hacking claim was false.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Dena Palermo on Tuesday set a Jan. 29 trial for Koutsostamatis. He was taken into custody last week in Chicago after a grand jury in Houston returned an indictment against him in November.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account