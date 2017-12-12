Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago Public Schools attorney resigns days after CEO quits

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- Chicago Public Schools' top attorney has resigned a week after an internal report accused him of an ethics violation in a probe that's already led to the district's CEO stepping down.

General Counsel Ronald Marmer resigned Tuesday effective Dec. 22. CEO Forrest Claypool announced his resignation Friday.

Inspector General Nicholas Schuler found in an investigation, prompted by Chicago Sun-Times reporting, that Marmer oversaw a law firm's work for the district while receiving a hefty severance from the firm.

Marmer didn't return a message left Tuesday.

Claypool is accused of blocking an ethics investigation. He's Mayor Rahm Emanuel's friend. His resignation is the latest embarrassment for Emanuel, who tapped him to run the nation's third-largest district after ex-CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett became embroiled in a bribery scandal that landed her in prison.

