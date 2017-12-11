Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 12/11/2017 11:08 AM

NFL, NFLPA looking into Savage's return despite concussion

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Referee John Hussey checks on Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage following a hard hit during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The 49ers defeated the Texans 26-16.

    Referee John Hussey checks on Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage following a hard hit during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The 49ers defeated the Texans 26-16.
    Associated Press

  • Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage (3) leaves the game to get checked out during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Houston.

    Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage (3) leaves the game to get checked out during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Houston.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- The NFL is checking whether concussion protocol was properly followed Sunday when Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage was allowed to briefly return to action after a disturbing hit in the end zone that left him with his hands quivering.

League spokesman Joe Lockhart said the NFL and the players' association "together will conduct a thorough review of the incident focused on whether the protocol was properly followed, but we're also continuing looking at the protocol to look for ways to improve and strengthen it."

Lockhart said the discovery during this investigation of any possible improvements to the concussion protocol will be quickly implemented.

The NFL's concussion protocol came under heavy criticism after it failed Savage on Sunday in Houston's 26-16 loss to the 49ers. Only after Savage briefly returned to the game did the medical crew determine the quarterback did, indeed, have a concussion and remove him from the game.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account