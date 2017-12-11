Breaking News Bar
 
Mary Blige, Mariah Carey, Nick Jonas get Golden Globe nods

  • This image released by Netflix shows Mary J. Blige in a scene from "Mudbound." On Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, Blige was nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in the film. The 75th Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 on NBC. (Netflix via AP)

    Associated Press

 
By MESFIN FEKADU
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Pop stars are invading the Golden Globe Awards again this year with nominees such as Mariah Carey, Nick Jonas and Mary J. Blige, who is up for two awards.

Blige earned nominations Monday for her role in "Mudbound." She's up for best supporting actress in a motion picture and best original song for "Mighty River."

Carey is nominated for the Christmas tune "The Star," from the animated movie of the same name. Jonas is nominated for "Home" from "Ferdinand."

Other best original song nominees include Oscar-winning composers. Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the duo behind "Let It Go" from "Frozen," are nominated for "Remember Me" from "Coco," while Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - who earned an Oscar this year for "La La Land," are up for "This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman."

