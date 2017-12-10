Atletico wins 1-0 at Betis to stay in hunt in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain -- Saul Niguez scored the only goal as Atletico Madrid beat Real Betis 1-0 to keep Diego Simeone's team in the chase for the Spanish league title on Sunday.

Atletico stayed undefeated through 15 rounds and retook third place ahead of Real Madrid. Atletico trails Barcelona by three points before the leaders visit Villarreal later. Valencia is two points behind Barcelona in second.

Atletico's third straight league win came after it failed to advance to the knockout stages in the Champions League earlier this week.

The victory played out in classic fashion for the team that Simeone has long forged into one of Europe's toughest sides to crack.

The idea was simple: an ironclad defense that only got tighter after Niguez secured the lead.

"We worked hard and took advantage of the opportunity we had," said Jorge "Koke" Resurreccion, Niguez's midfield partner. "We have to continue going forward game by game, which we always say is our motto."

Host Betis made a promising start by setting a fast tempo and pushing Atletico into its area. But the visitors were comfortable in absorbing the pressure, and a well-orchestrated counterattack tilted the contest in their favor.

Diego Godin found Sime Vrsaljko alone on the right flank with a long pass to start the move. The right back quickly fired in a cross for three teammates arriving in the area, with the ball reaching the far post where Niguez slid and tapped it in.

Betis tried to respond after halftime, but goalkeeper Jan Oblak denied the best chance to level in the 60th when he stretched to tip Cristian Tello's powerful strike over the bar.

Atletico and Barcelona have conceded a league-low seven goals this season. Atletico has been particularly stingy over the past month, conceding just one goal in its last five league matches.

FIRST AWAY WIN

Malaga beat Real Sociedad 2-0 for its first win on the road after losing its first seven away matches. The victory lifted Malaga out of last place and pushed Las Palmas to the bottom.

Borja Baston converted a penalty in the 23rd after he was fouled by goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli in the area.

Baston failed to convert a second spot kick - awarded after Willian Jose handled the ball - but Gonzalo "Chory" Castro scored on the rebound from Rulli's save to seal the win in the 58th.