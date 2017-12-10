Sporting KC sends Oliveira, Pasher to Atlanta for Jones, GK

Sporting Kansas City has traded midfielder Kevin Oliveira and defender Tyler Pasher to Atlanta United FC for forward Kenwyne Jones and goalkeeper Alexander Tambakis.

Sporting KC also sent its second-round pick in next year's draft to Atlanta while getting back that club's fourth-round selection in the 2021 draft.

The deal was struck Sunday during Major League Soccer's half-day trade window.

The 21-year-old Oliveira and the 25-year-old Pasher were developmental players who spent most of last season with Swope Park Rangers, the USL affiliate of Sporting KC. Jones is a longtime Trinidad and Tobago national team member while Tambakis was the first signing in Atlanta United history.

In other moves:

- FC Dallas traded 24-year-old defender Walker Zimmerman to Major League Soccer expansion side Los Angeles Football Club in exchange for $500,000 in allocation money and the No. 1 position in the MLS Allocation Ranking. LAFC received FC Dallas' No. 11 ranking in the MLS Allocation Ranking.