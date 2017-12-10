Stanford beats Indiana in double OT for 3rd straight title

Indiana Hoosiers' Griffin Dorsey, left, dribbles the ball past Stanford Cardinal' Jared Gilbey during the first half of the NCAA College Cup championship soccer match, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Chester, Pa. Associated Press

Indiana's Austin Panchot, right, watches as Stanford's Tanner Beason (3) executes a slide tackle during the first half of the NCAA College Cup championship soccer match, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Chester, Pa. Associated Press

Indiana's Justin Rennicks, left, and Stanford's Adam Mosharrafa battle for possession during the first half of the NCAA College Cup championship soccer match, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Chester, Pa. Associated Press

CHESTER, Pa. -- Sam Werner scored in the second overtime to lead Stanford to its third straight NCAA men's soccer title with a 1-0 win over Indiana on Sunday.

The goal was blasted over goalkeeper Trey Muse's head from close range after an Indiana turnover in the box, setting off a wild celebration. Werner ripped off his shirt and raced the length of the field.

Indiana was the only team in the country without a loss heading into the championship game. The Hoosiers were denied their first undefeated season in program history and their ninth national championship.

The Cardinal is just the second men's soccer program to win three straight titles. Virginia, under former U.S. national team coach Bruce Arena, won four in a row from 1991 to 1994.

The Cardinal women won the national championship last weekend, making Stanford the first school to ever win both soccer titles in the same season.