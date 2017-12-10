Celebrity publicist Clifford dies in prison for sex charges

hello

LONDON -- Britain' Ministry of Justice says former celebrity publicist Max Clifford has died after collapsing in prison while serving his sentence for sexual assault. He was 74.

Once one of the most powerful figures in the British entertainment world, Clifford was convicted in 2014 of eight counts of indecent assault stemming from attacks on teenagers dating back more than 40 years. He was serving an 8-year prison sentence on historic sex offences and had collapsed twice before being hospitalized.

Clifford was once the confidante of the stars - the go-to guy to get a celebrity out of trouble in a time of crisis. He advised many celebrities on damage control and represented TV mogul Simon Cowell. But he was convicted of luring young girls into sex by offering them acting roles.