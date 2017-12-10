Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois high school mourns loss of teachers through music

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- A high school chamber orchestra in a northwest suburb of Chicago is helping memorialize and mourn the deaths of three of the school's teachers.

The Chicago Tribune reports two Buffalo Grove High School teachers lost their long battles to cancer last year. A third teacher died from a heart condition.

Orchestra director Elizabeth Bennett tried to help faculty and students by organizing a concert that featured music that staff and students said helped them during times of grief.

Bennett also ordered a piece to be composed in honor of the high school by a New York-based composer and arranger. An anonymous donor helped pay for the piece.

The school's chamber orchestra will be performing the piece called Solaces at its Jan. 21 program.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

