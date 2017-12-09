West Ham beats Chelsea 1-0 to end winless run

Chelsea's manager Antonio Conte screms during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Chelsea at the London stadium in London, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Associated Press

Chelsea's Eden Hazard, left, is challenged by West Ham United's Pedro Obiang during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Chelsea at the London stadium in London, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Associated Press

West Ham United manager David Moyes gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Chelsea at the London stadium in London, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Associated Press

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic celebrates with supporters after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Chelsea at the London stadium in London, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Associated Press

LONDON -- Chelsea's attempt to retain its Premier League title was dealt another blow Saturday as it lost 1-0 at West Ham.

Marko Arnautovic's early strike was backed up by a resilient defensive display that ended an eight-game winless run for the hosts and provided a first victory under David Moyes.

Chelsea appeared to have overcome a slow start to the season as it moved up to third with a seven-game unbeaten run. With that run over, the Blues trail leader Manchester City by 11 points - a gap which could be extended to 14 points when City faces second-place Manchester United on Sunday.

West Ham's intensity was too much for Chelsea in the opening stages and it was rewarded after just six minutes when Arnautovic finished off a flowing move with a fine left-footed strike.

From then on West Ham retreated, often defending with all 11 players inside its own third of the pitch at the Olympic Stadium.

The approach worked for the most part as Chelsea rarely tested goalkeeper Adrian, picked ahead of England's Joe Hart. The Blues' best chance came in the closing stages as Alvaro Morata dragged his shot wide, having been put clean through on goal.

West Ham remains in the relegation zone but the win takes the Hammers to 13 points, level with 17th-place West Brom, which plays at Swansea later.