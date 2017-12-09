Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 12/9/2017 9:43 AM

Tree replacement plan at Illinois fairgrounds continues

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- More than 200 young trees have been planted over the last three years at the Springfield, Illinois, fairgrounds as part of a four-year donation program.

The State Journal-Register reports that the replacement program began after hundreds of fairgrounds trees were lost to emerald ash borer infestations, age and storms. It was created by the Illinois Green Industry Association of nursery and landscape companies.

Association director Joe Khayyat says the donated trees came from nurseries across the state. He says the call for donations came after the emerald ash borer was spotted in Springfield, including at the fairgrounds.

Officials found 245 ash trees on the fairgrounds when the ash borer was discovered.

The association's plan had included 50 replacement trees per year, but that has been surpassed.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account