New planetarium seeks to put NJ science center on travel map

hello

In this Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 photo, people watch interstellar bodies move through space during a media preview at the planetarium at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, N.J. The newly refurbished planetarium is the largest in the western hemisphere and uses ten advanced projectors to produce an 8K resolution. It opens to the public on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Associated Press

In this Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 photo, a video of Earth is projected on the screen of a planetarium during a media preview at the planetarium at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, N.J. The newly refurbished planetarium is the largest in the western hemisphere and uses ten advanced projectors to produce an 8K resolution. It opens to the public on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Associated Press

In this Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 photo, Jupiter is projected on the screen of a planetarium during a media preview at the planetarium at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, N.J. The newly refurbished planetarium is the largest in the western hemisphere and uses ten advanced projectors to produce an 8K resolution. It opens to the public on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Associated Press

In this Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 photo, a woman films a storm projected on a planetarium screen during a media preview at the planetarium at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The newly refurbished planetarium is the largest in the western hemisphere and uses ten advanced projectors to produce an 8K resolution. It opens to the public on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Associated Press

In this Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 photo, people watch interstellar bodies move through space during a media preview at the planetarium at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, N.J. The newly refurbished planetarium is the largest in the western hemisphere and uses ten advanced projectors to produce an 8K resolution. It opens to the public on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Associated Press

New Jersey's Liberty Science Center aims to take visitors into space in what they are billing as the Western Hemisphere's largest planetarium.

Saturday's opening of the Jennifer Chalsty Planetarium in Jersey City features a dome that is 89 feet (27 meters) in diameter. A 10-projector 8K resolution system will project images on 588 aluminum panels.

The center has partnered with the Space Telescope Science Institute to premiere a high-definition visualization of the Orion Nebula based on the Hubble telescope's findings.

Plans call for partnering with astronomers and observatories to hold video conferences using the planetarium's huge screen.

The Center's chief executive says he believes the $5 million planetarium will turn the Liberty Science Center into a travel destination. Jersey City is just across the Hudson River from New York City.