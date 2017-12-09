New planetarium seeks to put NJ science center on travel map

New Jersey's Liberty Science Center aims to take visitors into space in what they are billing as the Western Hemisphere's largest planetarium.
Saturday's opening of the Jennifer Chalsty Planetarium in Jersey City features a dome that is 89 feet (27 meters) in diameter. A 10-projector 8K resolution system will project images on 588 aluminum panels.
The center has partnered with the Space Telescope Science Institute to premiere a high-definition visualization of the Orion Nebula based on the Hubble telescope's findings.
Plans call for partnering with astronomers and observatories to hold video conferences using the planetarium's huge screen.
The Center's chief executive says he believes the $5 million planetarium will turn the Liberty Science Center into a travel destination. Jersey City is just across the Hudson River from New York City.