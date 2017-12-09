Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
Judge blocks release of slain officer's body camera video

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

INDIANAPOLIS -- A judge is blocking the public release of video from the body camera a police officer was wearing when authorities say he was fatally shot while trying to help a driver following a car crash in Indianapolis.

Marion County prosecutors had asked for the video to be kept private, arguing its release would hurt the chances for 28-year-old Jason D. Brown to receive a fair trial. Brown is charged with murder for the July 27 shooting of Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan.


The Indianapolis Star reports the judge's order only allows Brown's lawyer to have a copy of the video.

Defense attorney Denise Turner is fighting a request from prosecutors for Brown's medical records, calling it a "fishing expedition." The judge hasn't ruled on that motion.

