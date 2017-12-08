US skater Chen edges Japan's Uno to win Grand Prix Final

Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada performs during the Ladies Short Program of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Nagoya central Japan Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Associated Press

Wakaba Higuchi of Japan performs during Ladies Short Program of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Nagoya central Japan, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Associated Press

Satoko Miyahra of Japan performs during Ladies Short Program of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Nagoya central Japan Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Associated Press

Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada performs during Ladies Short Program of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Nagoya central Japan Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Associated Press

Men's free skating gold medalist Nathan Chen of the United States, center, silver winner Shoma Uno of Japan, left , and bronze winner Mikhail Kolyada of Russia pose for a photo with their medals during the awarding ceremony of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Associated Press

Nathan Chen of the United States performs during Men's Free Skating of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Nagoya, central Japan, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Associated Press

NAGOYA, Japan -- Nathan Chen held on to his lead from the short program to edge Shoma Uno and win the figure skating Grand Prix Final on Friday.

Skating to "Mao's Last Dancer," Chen landed three of five attempted quad jumps in his free program.

Uno, two points behind Chen after the short program on Thursday, won the free skate but it wasn't enough to overtake Chen, who finished a half point ahead with a total of 286.51 points.

Russian skater Mikhail Kolyada was third with 282.00.

Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada was first after the women's short program with a score of 77.04.

World junior champion Alina Zagitova of Russia stepped out of the landing on her triple flip and was second with 76.27. Satoko Miyahara of Japan was third with 74.61.

The Grand Prix Final concludes on Saturday with the ice dance and women's free skate.