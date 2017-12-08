Breaking News Bar
 
Tigers agree to deal with RHP Mike Fiers

Associated Press
DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have agreed to a major league deal with right-hander Mike Fiers.

The team announced the move Friday.

The 32-year-old Fiers made 28 starts and one relief appearance for the Houston Astros this year, going 8-10 with a 5.22 ERA. He struck out 146 in 153 1/3 innings.

Fiers was not included on any of Houston's postseason rosters, and the Astros did not offer him a contract for 2018. In September, Fiers was suspended five games after throwing a fastball over the head of Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Valbuena.

Fiers has one complete game in 123 big league starts - and that was a no-hitter he pitched for Houston in 2015 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

