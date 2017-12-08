Nebraska's Frost bringing all on-field assistants from UCF

New Nebraska head NCAA college football coach Scott Frost poses at Memorial Stadium with a football helmet following a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Frost is returning to Nebraska after orchestrating a stunning two-year turnaround at Central Florida. Associated Press

New Nebraska head NCAA college football coach Scott Frost speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Frost is returning to Nebraska after orchestrating a stunning two-year turnaround at Central Florida. The native son quarterbacked the Cornhuskers to a share of the national championship 20 years ago. His hiring has been long anticipated by fans clamoring for the program to return to the so-called Nebraska Way. That culture yielded unprecedented success from the 1960s to 1990s under Hall of Fame coaches Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne. Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. -- New Nebraska coach Scott Frost is bringing his entire on-field cadre of assistants with him from Central Florida.

The Huskers announced Friday that two more UCF assistants would join Frost, including offensive coordinator Troy Walters - believed at one point to be a candidate to take over the Knights after the Peach Bowl.

Walters was a finalist for the 2017 Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach. He will serve as Nebraska's offensive coordinator and receivers coach, the same positions he held at UCF the past two seasons. Sean Beckton will coach Nebraska's tight ends.

That brings to nine the number of UCF assistants who will be coming with Frost to Lincoln once the bowl game against Auburn is over. A third assistant, strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval, worked at UCF and Nebraska in the past.

According to a memorandum of understanding, Frost has a salary pool of up to $5 million a year for his assistant coaches. Frost agreed to a seven-year deal totaling $35 million.

