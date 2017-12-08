Breaking News Bar
 
Eagles name Eastman as interim coach for 2018 season

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DURHAM, N.C. -- North Carolina Central has named Granville Eastman as its interim coach for the 2018 season after head coach Jerry Mack left for another job.

The school announced Eastman's promotion Friday in a news release. Eastman has been the assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and safeties coach for the past four seasons for the Eagles.

North Carolina Central didn't specify which job Mack was taking, though ESPN reported that Mack will run the offense at Rice for new coach Mike Bloomgren.

