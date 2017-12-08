Rauner recommended appointment of monitor he now criticizes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- An email disclosed to The Associated Press shows Gov. Bruce Rauner's office recommended the appointment of a state purchasing regulator whom the Republican now claims is under his Democratic rival's thumb.

The March 2015 email obtained Friday is from Jason Barclay, then Republican Rauner's chief legal officer. It recommends to the Executive Ethics Commission that Ellen Daley be hired as the state's independent chief procurement officer.

Daley invalidated a $12.5 million Rauner administration consulting contract this week, saying it should have been competitively bid.

That prompted Rauner to complain that his foil - Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan - exercised "heavy influence" over Daley and induced her decision.

Daley told the AP Friday she is "neither influenced nor biased by politics."

Rauner's office has not responded to requests for comment.