updated: 12/8/2017 10:55 AM

Jane Fonda uses 80th birthday to help others with fundraiser

  • In this March 24, 2017 photo, Jane Fonda, star of "Grace and Frankie," poses for a portrait in New York to promote the third season of the comedy series on Netflix. Fonda says she thinks having more women in power across all industries will help reduce the number of sexual harassment claims. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File)

  • FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017 file photo, Jane Fonda attends the 2017 ACLU SoCal's Bill of Rights Dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif. Fonda says she thinks having more women in power across all industries will help reduce the number of sexual harassment claims. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
Associated Press
 
 

ATLANTA -- Jane Fonda thinks having more women in power across all industries will help reduce the number of sexual harassment claims.

In a recent interview, the two-time Oscar-winning actress spoke with The Associated Press about why more women are speaking up now against sex abuse. She also talked about her growth as an actress and holding her 80th birthday celebration to raise funds for her nonprofit foundation, which focuses on teen pregnancy prevention.

On Saturday, Fonda's Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential foundation will host "Eight Decades of Jane" at an upscale hotel in Atlanta. She hopes to raise at least $1 million.

