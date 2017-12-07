Colts-Bills Capsule

INDIANAPOLIS (3-9) at BUFFALO (6-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - OFF

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Indianapolis 6-6, Buffalo 6-5-1

SERIES RECORD - Bills lead 36-31-1

LAST MEETING - Bills beat Colts 27-14, Sept. 13, 2015 .

LAST WEEK - Colts lost to Jaguars 30-10; Bills lost to Patriots, 23-3

AP PRO32 RANKING - Colts No. 28, Bills No. 19

COLTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (24), PASS (28)

COLTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (29), RUSH (13), PASS (32)

BILLS OFFENSE - OVERALL (26), RUSH (8), PASS (30)

BILLS DEFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (25), PASS (24)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Former AFC East rivals meet for sixth time since Colts moved to AFC South in 2002. Colts are 3-2 against Bills since realignment - both losses at Buffalo - and 7-2 in past nine. ... Game features matchup between two of NFL's top three leaders in yards rushing. Colts' Frank Gore leads active list and last weekend moved into fifth overall with 13,697 yards. Bills' LeSean McCoy is third on active list and 31st overall with 9,805 yards. ... Gore hasn't topped 100 yards rushing in 14 straight since 101-yard outing in 34-6 win at Minnesota on Dec. 12, 2016. His 41 career 100- yard games rushing are one short of tying O.J. Simpson for 16th on NFL list. ... Colts have lost six of seven and will finish with losing record for first time in six years under coach Chuck Pagano. ... QB Jacoby Brissett is 0-1 versus Bills in Patriots' 16-0 loss last season when he started in place of Tom Brady, who was serving "Deflategate" suspension. ... Colts have allowed NFL-most 330 points and been outscored 120-28 in fourth quarter. ... Bills have lost four of five and in jeopardy of missing playoffs for 18th straight season - longest active streak in North America's four major professional sports. ... QB Tyrod Taylor (bruised left knee) status uncertain, opening possibility of rookie Nathan Peterman making second career start. ... In 54-24 loss at Chargers on Nov. 19, Peterman became first player to throw five interceptions in first half since AFL-NFL merger in 1970. ... TE Charles Clay and WR Deonte Thompson are only two Bills to top 100 yards receiving this season. ... Bills have topped 20 first downs just three times, matching fewest in one season since 2009. ... In six wins, Bills allowed 476 yards rushing, while forcing 15 takeaways (five forced fumbles, 10 interceptions). In six losses, Bills allowed 971 yards rushing and forced five takeaways (two fumbles, three interceptions). ... Fantasy Tip: Avoid this game if possible, though Gore will have chance to find holes against defense allowing average 177 yards rushing in past five.

