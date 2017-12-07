MSNBC reverses firing of contributor over rape joke

hello

NEW YORK -- MSNBC has reversed itself and now says it won't be cutting ties with contributor Sam Seder over a rape joke he made on Twitter eight years ago.

Network president Phil Griffin said on Thursday that "sometimes you just get one wrong - and that's what happened here."

Seder had been told that he wouldn't be welcomed back on the network after conservative commentator Mike Cernovich pointed out the apparent joke by Seder about defenders of film director Roman Polanski, a fugitive since pleading guilty to having unlawful sex with a minor in the 1970s. Seder wrote that if his daughter is ever raped, he hoped it would be "by an older truly talented man."

MSNBC's initial decision provoked an online outcry. Seder said he appreciated MSNBC's thoughtful reconsideration.