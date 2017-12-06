Russian lawmaker blames officials for IOC ban

FILE - In this July 27, 2016 file photo Russia's Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko uses a mobile phone with the St.Bazil's Cathedral at the background, as he walks for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, Russia. On Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 IOC imposed a lifetime Olympic ban on Mutko. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, file Associated Press

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 25, 2015 file photo, Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko gestures during a news conference in Moscow, Russia. On Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 IOC imposed a lifetime Olympic ban on Mutko. Associated Press

International Olympic Committee, IOC, President Thomas Bach from Germany, left, and Samuel Schmid, President of the IOC Inquiry Commission and former President of Switzerland, right, take their seats as they arrive for a press conference after an Executive Board meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics as neutrals despite orchestrated doping at the 2014 Sochi Games, the International Olympic Committee said Tuesday. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP) Associated Press

International Olympic Committee, IOC, President Thomas Bach from Germany, left, and Samuel Schmid, President of the IOC Inquiry Commission and former President of Switzerland, right, react during a press conference after an Executive Board meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics as neutrals despite orchestrated doping at the 2014 Sochi Games, the International Olympic Committee said Tuesday. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 file photo Russian Olympic Committee acting head Alexander Zhukov takes his sit arriving for the annual meeting in Moscow, Russia. Associated Press

A woman waves a Russian flag outside of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in front of the Olympic Rings prior to the opening of the first day of the executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the IOC headquarters, in Pully near Lausanne, on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics as neutrals despite orchestrated doping at the 2014 Sochi Games, the International Olympic Committee said Tuesday. (Jean-Christophe Bott, Keystone via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 7, 2014 file photo President and CEO of the Sochi 2014 organizing committee Dmitry Chernyshenko speaks during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Sochi, Russia. (Jung Yeon-je, Pool via AP, File) Associated Press

Samuel Schmid, President of the IOC Inquiry Commission and former President of Switzerland, reacts during a media conference after an Executive Board meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics as neutrals despite orchestrated doping at the 2014 Sochi Games, the International Olympic Committee said Tuesday. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP) Associated Press

MOSCOW -- A senior lawmaker says Russian sports officials have not done enough to stop the International Olympic Committee from barring the Russian team from the upcoming games in South Korea.

The IOC ruled on Tuesday to bar Russia and its sports leaders from the 2018 Winter Games after its lead investigator concluded members of the Russian government concocted a doping scheme at the 2014 Sochi Games.

The Kremlin has vehemently denied running a state-sponsored doping program.

Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the foreign affairs committee at the Russian parliament's upper house, said on Wednesday that the ruling is "clearly part of the West's policy to restrain Russia" but insisted that Russian sports officials are to blame and "ought to bear personal responsibility" for letting it happen.