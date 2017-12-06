Police: 2 dead after 5-vehicle crash in northern Indiana

hello

LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Authorities say two people are dead following a five-vehicle crash involving four trucks and a car along Interstate 65 in northern Indiana.

Police say a truck driven by a Michigan man was stopped for a crash Tuesday near Lafayette in Tippecanoe County and a truck pulling a flatbed driven by a man from Sherman, Illinois, was stopped behind him along with a car.

Police say a box truck driven by 62-year-old man from Florissant, Missouri, was slowing when a truck pulling a car hauler approached. Police say the 31-year-old driver of that truck, who is from Plainfield, Indiana, apparently didn't see the stopped traffic.

The crash pushed the car underneath the flatbed, killing the car's occupants. The Missouri and Indiana truck drivers were evaluated for pain. The others weren't hurt.