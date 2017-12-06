The Latest: California wildfires surpasses 100 square miles

Bob Pazen's home is a smoldering ruin after after a wildfire swept through Ventura, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Pazen was in bed Monday night when his son came in and told them they needed to evacuate. Pazen, his wife, son and the family dog evacuated from the home, grabbing just a few pieces of clothing and jewelry. When he came back to check on his home Tuesday morning, his house was fine, but when he returned later, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Associated Press

Lisa Kermode, second from right, and her children, from left, Damien, Lola and Michael, pose outside the ruins of their home after a wildfire swept through Ventura, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. They were home Monday night when Lisa started to smell smoke and her phone buzzed with an alert, urging residents to evacuate. "Within an hour, it was here," she said. "We left. We grabbed nothing," she said Tuesday. "We lost everything." Associated Press

Firefighters put out a wildfire burning in an orchard Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Santa Paula, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city's foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes and other structures Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. Associated Press

A firefighter pulls a water hose as a wildfires continues to burn Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Santa Paula, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city's foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes and other structures Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. Associated Press

A car burns during a wildfire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Associated Press

The sun is seen through thick smoke generated by a wildfire Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Santa Paula, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city's foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes and other structures Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. Associated Press

A water dropping helicopter flies over a hot spot on the Creek Fire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Associated Press

A news photographer takes pictures of a wildfire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Associated Press

A Los Angeles County firefighter pulls a firehose in the smoke from a wildfire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Associated Press

A Los Angeles County firefighter pulls a hose to protect a house during wildfire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Associated Press

A Los Angeles County firefighter puts water on a burning car during a wildfire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. For the second time in two months, wind-driven fires tore through California communities in the middle of the night, leaving rows of homes and a psychiatric hospital in ruins Tuesday and sending tens of thousands of people fleeing for their lives. Associated Press

A Los Angeles County firefighter puts water on a burning car during a wildfire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Ferocious winds in Southern California have whipped up explosive wildfires, burning a psychiatric hospital and scores of other structures. Tens of thousands of people have been ordered evacuated. Associated Press

A Los Angeles County firefighter puts water on a burning house during a wildfire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Ferocious winds in Southern California have whipped up explosive wildfires, burning a psychiatric hospital and scores of other structures. Tens of thousands of people have been ordered evacuated. Associated Press

A Los Angeles County firefighter walks past burning house during a wildfire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Ferocious winds in Southern California have whipped up explosive wildfires, burning a psychiatric hospital and scores of other structures. Tens of thousands of people have been ordered evacuated. Associated Press

A Los Angeles County firefighter puts water on a burning roof during a wildfire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Ferocious winds in Southern California have whipped up explosive wildfires, burning a psychiatric hospital and scores of other structures. Tens of thousands of people have been ordered evacuated. Associated Press

A firefighter hoses down the remains of a destroyed home after the Thomas fire swept through Ventura, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (Daniel Dreifuss via AP) Associated Press

Two people walk along the beach with a dog as a wildfire burns in distance Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city's foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes and other structures Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. Associated Press

A helicopter makes a water drop on hot spots after the Thomas fire swept through Ventura, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (Daniel Dreifuss via AP) Associated Press

Flames and smoke shroud State Route 33 as a wildfire burns in Ventura, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (Daniel Dreifuss via AP) Associated Press

A woman cries as she covers her face near her destroyed home a wildfire swept through Ventura, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (Daniel Dreifuss via AP) Associated Press

A wildfire continues to burn as its red glow is reflected on the beach Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city's foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. Associated Press

A Los Angeles County firefighter puts water a burning house in a wildfire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Ferocious winds in Southern California have whipped up explosive wildfires, burning a psychiatric hospital and scores of other structures. Tens of thousands of people have been ordered evacuated. Associated Press

Firefighters gather in front of a residential area as a wildfire burns along the 101 Freeway Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city's foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes and other structures Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. Associated Press

VENTURA, Calif. -- The Latest on Southern California wildfires (all times local):

8:03 a.m.

The biggest and most destructive of several wildfires burning in Southern California has scorched more than 101 square miles.

State fire authorities say the fire burning in Ventura County about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles is also considered a threat to 12,000 structures Wednesday.

Dozens of homes have burned since the fire erupted Monday amid fierce Santa Ana winds.

A new fire burning among ridges and canyons on the west side of Los Angeles has also burned several homes while snarling morning commuter traffic.

7:35 a.m.

Two homes are burning in a wildfire that has erupted in an exclusive ridge-top neighborhood in Los Angeles, the latest to hit fire-plagued Southern California.

The fire broke out before dawn Wednesday on the east side of Interstate 405 in the Sepulveda Pass and raced up steep slopes into neighborhoods at the top.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has deployed hundreds of firefighters and called in helicopters and airplanes.

Evacuations have been ordered and a wider area has been told to be ready for orders to leave.

It's the same region of Los Angeles where hundreds of homes burned in the famous 1961 Bel Air Fire.

6:52 a.m.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in an exclusive ridge-top neighborhood in Los Angeles as a dangerous new wildfire burns in Southern California.

The fire erupted before dawn Wednesday on the east side of Sepulveda Pass, which carries heavily traveled Interstate 405 through the Santa Monica Mountains on the city's western side.

Helicopters are making water drops and more than 200 firefighters are battling flames close to homes.

In addition to the mandatory evacuations, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says a wider area on the east side of the pass has been advised to get ready in case of evacuation orders.

5:35 a.m.

A brush fire has erupted on the west side of Los Angeles along Interstate 405 in Sepulveda Pass.

Fire Department spokesman Margaret Stewart says the fire was reported at 4:52 a.m. Wednesday and is burning uphill, driven by topography rather than winds.

Stewart says 47 firefighters are on the scene, setting up protection for homes at the top of the steep slopes. Two firefighting helicopters have been assigned.

Sepulveda Pass carries heavily traveled Interstate 405 through the Santa Monica Mountains between the western neighborhoods of Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley to the north.

12:40 a.m.

The same vicious winds that made three Southern California wildfires so destructive are also making the firefight itself more difficult.

The water-dropping planes and helicopters essential to fighting massive fires have been mostly grounded because it's too dangerous to fly in the strong gusts.

Commanders hoped to have them back in the air on Wednesday morning, but all indications are the winds will be whipping then too.

The blazes brought evacuation orders for nearly 200,000 people, destroyed nearly 200 homes and have remained mostly out control.

The largest and most destructive of the blazes, an 85-square-mile wildfire in Ventura County northwest of Los Angeles, had nearly reached the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday night after starting 30 miles inland a day earlier.

The 5:35 a.m. entry has been corrected to say west side.