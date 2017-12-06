Father, son killed in northern Illinois pipeline explosion

hello

Fire rages at the scene of a natural gas pipeline explosion that sent flames and dark smoke into the air Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, outside of Dixon, Ill. The Lee County Sheriff's Department says the explosion happened on a farm near Nachusa. The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office also said that it has investigators at the scene. (Alex T. Paschal /The Telegraph via AP) Associated Press

NACHUSA, Ill. -- Authorities in northern Illinois say a father and son were killed in a natural gas pipeline explosion while working on a farm field.

Officials on Wednesday said 59-year-old father Rory Miller of Amboy and 30-year-old son Ryan Miller of Oregon died in Tuesday morning's explosion near Nachusa. Lee County Coroner Jesse Partington said autopsies were performed Wednesday morning but official causes of death were pending pathology results. Meanwhile, Sauk Valley Media reports that the National Transportation Safety Board and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the explosion.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said two others were injured, including 20-year-old Michael Koster of Sterling. He's in critical condition at a Rockford hospital. Another man was treated and released.

Officials say the explosion happened after the pipeline was struck by a tractor.

Nachusa is about 95 miles (152.88 kilometers) west of downtown Chicago.