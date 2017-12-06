Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
updated: 12/6/2017 10:30 AM

With a small book, Gene Simmons is ready to make you rich

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • In this Nov. 14, 2017 photo, Kiss frontman Gene Simmons poses for a portrait in New York to promote his book, "On Power." (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

    In this Nov. 14, 2017 photo, Kiss frontman Gene Simmons poses for a portrait in New York to promote his book, "On Power." (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)
    Associated Press

  • In this Nov. 14, 2017 photo, Kiss frontman Gene Simmons poses for a portrait in New York to promote his book, "On Power." (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

    In this Nov. 14, 2017 photo, Kiss frontman Gene Simmons poses for a portrait in New York to promote his book, "On Power." (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)
    Associated Press

  • In this Nov. 14, 2017 photo, Kiss frontman Gene Simmons poses for a portrait in New York to promote his book, "On Power." (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

    In this Nov. 14, 2017 photo, Kiss frontman Gene Simmons poses for a portrait in New York to promote his book, "On Power." (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)
    Associated Press

 
By MARK KENNEDY
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Kiss co-founder and entrepreneur Gene Simmons has a new book out in which he hopes to reveal the principles of being rich and powerful.

There's no quick fix: You're going to have to wake up early, dress better, turn off the TV and study.

"On Power" is part guidebook, part self-help manual, with several profiles of people Simmons thinks we should admire, like Oprah Winfrey and Warren Buffett.

His advice to gaining wealth is simple: Think of a good idea, start a limited liability partnership in your home, use social media and deduct the costs from your taxes. You can keep your old job until the rewards flow in.

If they don't? You can declare bankruptcy and "then you can start again."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account