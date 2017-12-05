Anti-doping leader lays out his wish list for Russians

A private security personnel guards the entrance of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in front of the Olympic Rings prior to the opening of the first day of the executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the IOC headquarters, in Pully near Lausanne, on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games. (Laurent Gillieron/pool photo via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this Feb.22, 2014 file photo, the team from Great Britain GBR-1, with John James Jackson, Stuart Benson, Bruce Tasker and Joel Fearon, take a curve on their first run during the men's four-man bobsled competition at the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. The British team, which placed fifth at the time, is now in line to get the bronze medal after two Russian sleds in front of them were disqualified for doping. The International Olympic Committee was deciding Tuesday whether to ban Russia from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games because of the doping scheme involving hundreds of athletes. Associated Press

While the International Olympic Committee begins setting the rules for Russian athletes to compete at next year's Winter Games, one of the world's top anti-doping watchdogs already has some ideas.

Travis Tygart, the CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, tells The Associated Press that athletes in "high risk" sports such as cross country skiing and biathlon should be subject to between five and seven tests, blood and urine, before the Olympics.

He also says there should be assurances that an athlete's name does not appear either in the McLaren Report, which detailed the Russian doping scheme at the Sochi Olympics, or in the database recently acquired by the World Anti-Doping Agency with information on thousands of drug tests of Russian athletes who were part of the system.

And Tygart would like potential Olympians to be subject to interviews under oath stating they had no involvement with Russia's doping program.

The IOC said Tuesday that invitations to the Pyeongchang Games would be decided by a panel headed by Valerie Fourneyron of France that includes Richard Budgett representing the IOC and one person each appointed by WADA and the Global Association of International Sport Federations' Doping-Free Sport Unit.

The athletes cannot have been disqualified or declared ineligible for any doping violations, must have undergone pre-games targeted tests recommended by a testing task force and undergone any other testing requirements specified by the panel.

But many of the specifics have not yet been detailed, and Tygart said he's interested in what they say.

He said "clean athletes won a significant victory" from Tuesday's decision, and many anti-doping leaders agreed.

In applauding the move, WADA president Craig Reedie said that for Russians to compete, "It must be proven that these athletes have not been implicated in the institutionalized scheme and have been tested as overseen by the panel."

The Institute of National Anti-Doping Organizations, which had long been calling for a Russian ban, said it supported "a brave decision taken by the IOC in the face of enormous pressure."