Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 12/5/2017 5:54 PM

UCLA coach Kelly adds Azzinaro as defensive coordinator

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- New UCLA coach Chip Kelly added defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro and linebackers coach Don Pellum to his staff Tuesday.

Azzinaro worked under Kelly at Oregon from 2009-12 and again with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles (2013-15) and San Francisco 49ers (2016). He was the defensive line coach at California this season.

"I'm excited to be joining the coaching staff at UCLA," Azzinaro said. "I know Coach Kelly will put together a tremendous group that will have the expertise and knowledge to capitalize on an opportunity to build one of the top programs in the Pac-12 and the nation."

The Bruins landed Kelly last month with a five-year, $23.3 million deal to replace Jim Mora

___

More AP college football coverage: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account