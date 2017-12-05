Breaking News Bar
 
Romania: Ex-king Michael who ruled during WWII dies at 96

  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2011, file photo, former Romanian King Michael waves after delivering a speech in the country's parliament in Bucharest, Romania. Romania's royal house says former King Michael, who ruled Romania during WWII, has died, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Switzerland aged 96.

  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014 file picture, Romania's former King Michael waves to supporters during an appearance at the Elisabeta Palace in Bucharest, Romania. Romania's royal house says former King Michael, who ruled Romania during WWII, has died, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Switzerland aged 96.

BUCHAREST, Romania -- Romania's royal house says former King Michael, who ruled the country during WWII, has died in Switzerland aged 96.

The royal house said in a statement that Michael, one of the few surviving leaders from that period, died Tuesday lunchtime in his residence in Aubonne, Switzerland.

His family announced last year that Michael had leukemia and another type of cancer and was withdrawing from public life, handing over his responsibilities to his oldest daughter, Margareta.

Michael, a great-great grandson to Britain's Queen Victoria, first acceded to the throne in 1927 when he was 6, ruling for three years after his father Carol II eloped with his mistress and renounced his rights to the throne.

He became king again in 1940 after Carol abdicated again. Michael reigned until communists forced him to abdicate in 1947.

