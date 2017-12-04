Breaking News Bar
 
Titans lineman DaQuan Jones has season-ending bicep tear

  • Tennessee Titans defensive end DaQuan Jones (90) celebrates after a 48-yard field goal attempt by Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) was no good in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans defensive lineman DaQuan Jones has a torn bicep muscle and will have season-ending surgery.

Coach Mike Mularkey said Monday that Jones will be placed on injured reserve.

Timing of the injury couldn't be worse for Jones, whose contract expires after this season. The lineman was playing possibly the best of his career with two sacks last week against Indianapolis and 1 Â½ sacks in the 24-13 win over Houston before being injured.

Cornerback Logan Ryan is in the concussion protocol, and Mularkey says wide receiver Rishard Matthews (hamstring) and tight end Delanie Walker (right ankle) both are day to day. Matthews missed his second straight game against Houston.

