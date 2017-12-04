Steelers LB Ryan Shazier taken to hospital with back injury

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier, center left, tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier, center, is carted off the field after an apparent injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier lies on the field after an apparent injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) is carted off the field after an apparent injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

CINCINNATI -- Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was taken to a hospital for tests after he hurt his back and was carted off the field early in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Shazier tackled receiver Josh Malone in the legs, fell to the ground and grabbed the middle of his back. The 25-year-old was strapped to a backboard and taken off. He was moving his arms on the field.

The Steelers said Shazier was going to a hospital for evaluation and wouldn't return to the game.

It's a significant setback for one of the NFL's top defenses. The Pro Bowler from Ohio State leads the team in tackles and has three interceptions.

