The Latest: Calais Campbell sets Jags season sack record

Tennessee Titans players Brian Orakpo (98), Jurrell Casey (99) and Wesley Woodyard (59) raise their hands after the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Titans and the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. At right is Titans head coach Mike Mularkey. Associated Press

Members of the Detroit Lions lock arms during a rendition of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Baltimore. Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) looks for a receiver as he is rushed by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell (93) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. Associated Press

The Latest on the 13th Sunday of the NFL regular season (all times Eastern):

1:55 p.m.

That didn't take long: Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell owns the franchise record for sacks in a season.

Campbell got one in the first quarter against Indianapolis, giving him 12Â½. That breaks the previous team mark of 12, set by Tony Brackens in 1999.

The 6-foot-8, 300-pound Campbell has been solid all season, his first in Jacksonville.

The former Arizona Cardinals standout signed a four-year, $60 million contract in April that included $30 million guaranteed.

He's one of the main reasons the Jaguars are in the playoff mix. The league's best free-agent acquisition in 2017, Campbell sets the tone for the NFL's top-ranked defense.

___

1:45 p.m.

Safety Eric Reid was among three San Francisco 49ers players who knelt during the national anthem before facing the Chicago Bears.

In all, eight players around the NFL made some sort of statement during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the early games.

Reid recently left a group of players negotiating with the NFL about the protests, saying that Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins excluded Colin Kaepernick from meetings and asked about the possibility of ending demonstrations if the league made charitable donations.

Reid joined former 49ers QB Kaepernick in kneeling a year ago.

On Sunday, Reid, receiver Marquise Goodwin and nose tackle Earl Mitchell each took a knee during the national anthem in Chicago, while everyone on the Bears' sideline stood.

In Miami, a trio of Dolphins players knelt, as usual: Julius Thomas, Kenny Stills and Michael Thomas.

In Baltimore, Ravens rookie linebacker Tyus Bowser knelt in end zone for first few verses of anthem, then moved to the sideline and stood at attention for the rest, as he has done before.

The one Titans player who has been protesting by staying off the field, receiver Rishard Matthews, was inactive Sunday. He came onto the field after the anthem ended.

After the anthem ended, a trio of Titans players raised their fists overhead: Brian Orakpo, Jurrell Casey and Wesley Woodyard.

___

12:30 p.m.

The most noteworthy development in Week 13 of the NFL season is not happening at a game with much significance in the standings: When the New York Giants face the Oakland Raiders, Eli Manning's starting streak with end.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP has been benched by the Giants. He had started 210 consecutive games, a run that began all the way back in 2004.

Instead, the last-place Giants announced they will start New York Jets castoff Geno Smith at Oakland.

The biggest games Sunday involve NFC South teams, especially when the New Orleans Saints host the Carolina Panthers. Both enter the day atop the division with 8-3 records.

The third-place club, the reigning conference champion Atlanta Falcons, are 7-4 going into their game against NFC North leader Minnesota.

___

