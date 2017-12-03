Breaking News Bar
 
AP Source: Gus Malzahn agrees to new 7-year deal with Auburn

  • Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn walks the turf during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Atlanta.

    Associated Press

  • Auburn coach Gus Malzahn watches his team warm up for the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Atlanta, Ga. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, right, speaks with Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Atlanta. Georgia won 28-7.

    Associated Press

 
By JOHN ZENOR
Associated Press
 
 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- A person familiar with the situation says Auburn coach Gus Malzahn has agreed to a new seven-year deal to remain at the school.

The person spoke of the deal on condition of anonymity Sunday because it hadn't been officially announced. Complete financial details were not immediately available but the person says Malzahn will make more than $7 million in the final year of the deal.

The new deal was first reported by 247Sports.

Malzahn led the seventh-ranked Tigers into the Southeastern Conference championship game but had faced repeated questions about whether he was interested in the Arkansas job in his home state.

He also led Auburn to victories over teams that were No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings at the time, Georgia and Alabama. Both those teams made it to the playoffs and the Bulldogs beat Auburn 28-7 in the SEC title game Saturday in Atlanta.

___

More AP college football coverage: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

