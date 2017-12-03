Breaking News Bar
 
12/3/2017

Met opera suspends ties to conductor following sex charges

  • FILE - In this July 7, 2006 file photo, Boston Symphony Orchestra music director James Levine conducts the symphony on its opening night performance at Tanglewood in Lenox., Mass. New York's Metropolitan Opera says it will investigate allegations that its longtime conductor, Levine, sexually abused a teenager in the mid-1980s. Details of the police report were first reported Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, on the New York Post website. Levine, 74, stepped down as music director of the Met in April 2016.

NEW YORK -- New York's Metropolitan Opera says it's suspending its relationship with longtime conductor James Levine pending an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

In a statement released Sunday, the opera company said Levine will not be involved in any Met activities, "including conducting scheduled performances at the Met this season."

The Met also says it's hiring a former U.S. attorney to lead a "full and complete investigation."

The action comes a day after the New York Post first reported that one of Levine's accusers claimed he had sexual contact with Levine as a teenager. The New York Times on Sunday reported similar accounts from two other men with Levine.

Met officials said in an earlier statement that Levine has denied the charges.

