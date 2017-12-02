Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/2/2017 1:56 PM

Selfie-service: Man cooks Waffle House meal as worker sleeps

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • In this image taken early Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, Alex Bowen poses in the kitchen at a Waffle House in West Columbia, S.C. When Bowen found the only worker at the empty South Carolina Waffle House asleep, he took his meal into his own hands. Bowen chronicled with selfies how he made his own double Texas bacon cheese steak melt on Facebook

    In this image taken early Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, Alex Bowen poses in the kitchen at a Waffle House in West Columbia, S.C. When Bowen found the only worker at the empty South Carolina Waffle House asleep, he took his meal into his own hands. Bowen chronicled with selfies how he made his own double Texas bacon cheese steak melt on Facebook
    Associated Press

  • In this image taken early Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, Alex Bowen poses in front of a griddle at a Waffle House in West Columbia, S.C. When Bowen found the only worker at the empty South Carolina Waffle House asleep, he took his meal into his own hands. Bowen chronicled with selfies how he made his own double Texas bacon cheese steak melt on Facebook

    In this image taken early Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, Alex Bowen poses in front of a griddle at a Waffle House in West Columbia, S.C. When Bowen found the only worker at the empty South Carolina Waffle House asleep, he took his meal into his own hands. Bowen chronicled with selfies how he made his own double Texas bacon cheese steak melt on Facebook
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. -- When a man found the only worker at an empty South Carolina Waffle House asleep, he took his meal into his own hands.


On Facebook , Alex Bowen chronicled with selfies how he made his own double Texas bacon cheese steak melt at the famous Southern 24-7 diner around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Bowen says on Facebook he waited 10 minutes, then cooked his meal and "even scraped the grill when I was done."

Bowen's photos showed him with the sleeping worker, frying bacon and putting the sandwich together.

After good-natured kidding about stealing the sandwich, Bowen even posted a selfie returning to pay for his meal.

Waffle House said in a statement it was impressed with Bowen's cooking skills but customers should never go behind the counter for safety reasons.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account